Legacy of Grief: 9/11's Impact on Lives Over Two Decades Later

Scott Larsen joined the New York City Fire Department to honor his father, who died in the 9/11 attacks. He is one of many affected, including rescue workers like Dr. Michael Crane and airline agent Michael Tuohey. The events of that day continue to influence national security and personal lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:30 IST
Legacy of Grief: 9/11's Impact on Lives Over Two Decades Later

Scott Larsen was just a child when his father fell victim to the collapse of the World Trade Center on 9/11. Now, 29, he works at the same firehouse in Queens where his father served, carrying on his dad's legacy. He's one of dozens in the same position.

Dr. Michael Crane has spent years helping rescue workers, even long after retiring. Serving as director at the World Trade Center Health Program, his personal experiences with the fallen have deeply impacted him. The program continues to support thousands dealing with 9/11-related health issues.

Michael Tuohey, an airline agent, faced existential questions after checking in two hijackers on 9/11. While new safety protocols emerged post-attacks, Tuohey remains tormented by thoughts of what might have been. The cataclysmic day redefined individual lives and national security norms.

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