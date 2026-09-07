Reflecting on 9/11: A President's Personal Recollection

As the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, President Donald Trump reflects on the day that forever altered the course of history. In an interview with Trey Gowdy on Fox News, Trump recounted watching the tragic events unfold from his Midtown Manhattan apartment, a moment that marked a turning point for the nation.

President Trump described initially witnessing the crisis unfold on television, doubting initial reports of a boiler explosion. Watching the second plane strike, he realized it was a terrorist attack. Trump's reflection highlights the bewilderment felt nationwide as he observed the planes veer off their usual course along the Hudson River.

Trump commended New York City's swift rebuilding process post-9/11. He visited Ground Zero shortly after the attack, engaging in recovery efforts, and marveled at the rapid reconstruction of the new World Trade Centre. The anniversary serves as a reminder of the resilience displayed in the face of tragedy.