Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Return: Engine Shutdown Mid-Air

Air India Express flight IX 415, a Boeing 737 en route from Cochin to Abu Dhabi, was compelled to perform an emergency return after the crew identified a significant and rapid decline in oil levels in Engine 1. The engine was subsequently shut down as oil pressure reached critical levels, but fortunately, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport with passengers largely oblivious to the gravity of the situation.

The flight was approximately 50 minutes into its journey, cruising at 36,000 feet when the pilots observed the troubling signs of Engine 1 oil quantity depleting. Utilizing a FORDEC assessment, the crew made the critical decision to return to Cochin. Communication with Mumbai Radio confirmed the change in course, adhering to standard safety protocols.

Pilots maintained vigilant observation of engine performance throughout the diversion. About 45 minutes into the return, they noted Engine 1’s oil pressure fluctuations, which had entered the red zone, prompting them to execute the Non-Normal Checklist and shut down the engine. Despite the complexities of landing a single-engine and overweight Boeing 737, the crew performed admirably. This incident, following close on the heels of another Air India event, raises significant concerns over DGCA safety measures and oversight.