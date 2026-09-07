Stanley Lifestyles Launches Luxury Flagship Store in Hyderabad

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. has unveiled its first Stanley Superlative Living flagship store in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone for the company. The launch event was attended by notable officials, including Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister of Telangana, and Smt N. Padmavathi Reddy, MLA.

The 72,000-square-foot showroom on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 offers affluent homeowners a single destination for luxury home solutions, combining furniture, kitchens, wardrobes, lighting, and personalized design expertise. The format aims to simplify homeowners' design journeys, transforming individual product purchases into cohesive living spaces.

With Hyderabad emerging as a luxury residential market, Stanley aims to tap into this growing demand. Stanley Superlative Living showcases room settings that blend global design influences and craftsmanship, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation. The company plans to expand nationally and internationally.