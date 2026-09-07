Electric Vehicle Surge in Russia Amid Fuel Shortages

Electric vehicle sales in Russia have surged due to fuel shortages prompted by Ukrainian attacks on major refineries, according to fresh data from analytical agency Autostat. Over the summer, sales more than doubled, highlighting a growing interest in alternatives to traditional combustion engine vehicles.

The attacks, which intensified from early June, led to significant disruptions in gasoline production, causing it to plummet to around 70% of domestic consumption levels by the end of August. This crisis forced Russian consumers to endure lengthy queues at gasoline stations, with many turning to electric vehicles or considering conversion to natural gas-powered cars.

Despite this increase in electric vehicle interest, the market remains constrained by a limited charging infrastructure, vast distances, and harsh climatic conditions. The analytical agency noted that electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounted for just 4.3% of the total car sales last year, reflecting the market's ongoing limitations.