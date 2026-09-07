Vucic Looks to Solidify Power Amidst Student-Led Protests
Serbia's government has called for a snap election to be set by President Aleksandar Vucic, following years of student-led protests. Vucic aims to re-establish authority after being challenged by anti-corruption demonstrations. The election is expected to occur on October 18 or 25.
In a strategic move, Serbia's government requested President Aleksandar Vucic to dissolve parliament and announce a snap election, as the nation grapples with prolonged student-led protests.
Vucic, vying for the prime minister role, plans to solidify his influence, potentially setting the election date for mid-October, shortly after his nomination by the Serbian Progressive Party.
Faced with allegations of corruption and ties to organized crime, Vucic seeks to counter the challenges from recent demonstrations, highlighted by a tragic incident at a Novi Sad railway station in 2024.
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