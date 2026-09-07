Tensions Rise as North Korea Decries Joint Drills

North Korea's defense minister Kim Song-gi has criticized the upcoming joint military drills by South Korea, Japan, and the United States, calling them a provocation. The annual Freedom Edge drills are scheduled to take place from September 9 to 11. Kim's statement was reported by state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 19:56 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Decries Joint Drills

North Korea's newly appointed defense minister, Kim Song-gi, has criticized upcoming joint military exercises involving South Korea, Japan, and the United States. State media outlet KCNA conveyed Kim's statement, labeling the drills a provocation.

The three nations are scheduled to conduct their annual defensive exercises, named 'Freedom Edge,' from September 9 to 11. The drills aim to bolster regional security and demonstrate a united front against potential threats.

This move comes amidst heightened tensions, with North Korea perceiving the military activities as aggressive posturing. The region is watching closely to see how these developments unfold and what impact they may have on international relations.

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