India's Rail Expansion Milestone: Complete Freight Corridors and Rapid Bullet Train Progress

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of India's Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, set to be dedicated by Prime Minister Modi. He emphasized the accelerated rail infrastructure development since 2014, highlighting projects like the 'Golden Quadrilateral' and the advancing Bullet Train initiative, with key milestones imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:20 IST
India's Rail Expansion Milestone: Complete Freight Corridors and Rapid Bullet Train Progress
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant boost to India's rail infrastructure, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed on Monday that the nation's Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors have been fully completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to formally dedicate the remaining sections, marking a pivotal moment in the country's rail expansion efforts.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Vaishnaw underscored the government's initiatives aimed at revamping major railway corridors, including the ambitious four-laning of the 'Golden Quadrilateral.' The Ratlam-Vadodara project is one of seven cardinal projects under this initiative and signifies a major leap forward.

Vaishnaw pointed out that before 2014, progress was sluggish. However, subsequent efforts led to the completion of various sections of the rail corridors. As the freight corridors are dedicated to the nation, Vaishnaw also shared encouraging updates on India's inaugural Bullet Train project, with manufacturing hitting key milestones, including the readiness of the first test coach, indicative of rapid progress.

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