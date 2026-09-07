Yen's Resurgence: A Bullish Wave

The yen reached a seven-month high amidst expectations of faster Bank of Japan policy tightening and potential fund repatriation by investors. With the dollar weakening, attention turns to upcoming U.S. and European inflation data. The yen's recovery poses challenges for carry trades and signals possible shifts in asset allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:18 IST
Yen's Resurgence: A Bullish Wave
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The yen surged to a seven-month high on Monday, driven by expectations of accelerated policy tightening from the Bank of Japan and the possibility of Japanese investors repatriating funds. This change in the battered currency's outlook comes as traders reassess positions ahead of crucial economic data this week.

While the dollar fell to 154.05 yen, marking its lowest level since February, market focus remains on the yen's performance and the broader economic implications. The European Central Bank is expected to raise euro zone interest rates, adding to the currency dynamics at play.

The yen's strengthening is challenging carry trades, a lucrative strategy despite global borrowing cost hikes. Analysts like Lee Hardman of MUFG consider the dollar's break below 155 yen a bullish indicator for the yen, potentially signaling further gains. Moreover, the dollar faces pressure, with U.S. inflation data potentially influencing Federal Reserve rate decisions.

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