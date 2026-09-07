Documentary Seeks to 'Denormalise' Violence in Trump's Immigration Raids

Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras presents 'They're Here', a 25-minute documentary highlighting U.S. immigration raids under Trump's administration. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the film follows Minneapolis volunteers as they track ICE agents. It aims to 'denormalise' violence and document community resistance against deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:17 IST
Documentary Seeks to 'Denormalise' Violence in Trump's Immigration Raids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras hopes her new documentary, 'They're Here', will challenge the normalization of violence under President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts. The film, co-directed with Rachel Lauren Mueller, made its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

The 25-minute documentary focuses on volunteers in Minneapolis tracking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during deportation operations. It captures intense confrontations between protesters and ICE officers, including the tragic shooting of two U.S. citizens by immigration officers.

'They're Here' switches between local volunteers plotting ICE team's movements and the narrative of a Mexican man hiding from authorities with his son. The film documents Minneapolis's broader grassroots response, which partially succeeded in reducing ICE presence after significant public resistance.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

Local Carbon Falls, Neighbouring Pollution Rises: Truth About China’s Green Tax

Satellites Track Changing Water Story Across Egypt’s Dry Coast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026