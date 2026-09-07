Controversial Farewell: Mladic's Funeral Ignites Emotions Across the Balkans

Thousands gathered in Belgrade on Monday to bid farewell to Ratko Mladic, the former Bosnian Serb general convicted of war crimes. His funeral was attended by large crowds, signifying his enduring divisiveness in the Balkans.

The procession, marked by military presence and public displays of affection for Mladic, took place in the backdrop of his convictions for his involvement in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo. These events remain some of Europe's most searing memories from the post-war era.

The funeral reignited historical tensions, with political implications reverberating across the region. Bosnia reacted with diplomatic measures, reflecting the unresolved wounds from the Balkan conflicts. For many, Mladic's legacy continues to evoke strong emotions, both of reverence and of pain.