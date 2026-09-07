Global Uncertainty: Market Turmoil Amid Rising Oil Prices and Political Shifts

Global markets face mounting uncertainty as conflict in the Middle East and political unrest in Europe send oil prices soaring and investors on edge.

Brent crude futures have climbed 1.3% to $97.5 per barrel, with diesel prices hitting record highs, spurring expectations of interest rate hikes from central banks worldwide.

With political tensions rising in Europe, particularly with the far-right Alternative for Germany party's recent electoral success, the euro has seen a decline, positioning it as one of the weakest-performing major currencies against the dollar this year.