North Korea Decries 'Freedom Edge' Drills as Provocation

North Korea's defense minister, Kim Song-gi, criticized joint military exercises conducted by South Korea, Japan, and the United States, labeling them as a provocation. The statement was reported by North Korea's state media, KCNA, as the annual 'Freedom Edge' drills continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:13 IST
North Korea Decries 'Freedom Edge' Drills as Provocation

North Korea's defense minister, Kim Song-gi, has publicly criticized the ongoing joint military exercises involving South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

In a statement conveyed via state media outlet KCNA, Kim labeled these maneuvers as an act of provocation. The drills, known as 'Freedom Edge,' take place annually.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions in the region, raising concerns over the potential for increased hostilities.

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