Casting Controversy and Heritage Triumph: Shiv Sagar's Take on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Shiv Sagar, grandson of renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, voiced his concerns over Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana,' citing his previous role in 'Animal.' Despite a personal regard for Kapoor's talent, Sagar believes a fresh face would better serve this iconic character.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:11 IST
Casting Controversy and Heritage Triumph: Shiv Sagar's Take on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram
Shiv Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid revelation, Shiv Sagar, the grandson of iconic filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, criticized the decision to cast Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film 'Ramayana.' Sagar expressed difficulty in reconciling Kapoor's appearance as Lord Ram following his morally complex portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal.'

Sagar stated, "Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after 'Animal,' I cannot accept him as Ram." He emphasized the importance of choosing an actor without past roles that could overshadow such an iconic character, like Lord Ram.

Despite his reservations, Shiv acknowledged Ranbir's acting skills, speculating that the casting decision likely aimed for a marketing advantage. He commented, "We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor...it's better to take a new face for such characters." Regardless of personal opinions, Sagar reminded that the ultimate judgment lies with the audience.

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