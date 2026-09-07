Casting Controversy and Heritage Triumph: Shiv Sagar's Take on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

In a candid revelation, Shiv Sagar, the grandson of iconic filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, criticized the decision to cast Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film 'Ramayana.' Sagar expressed difficulty in reconciling Kapoor's appearance as Lord Ram following his morally complex portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal.'

Sagar stated, "Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after 'Animal,' I cannot accept him as Ram." He emphasized the importance of choosing an actor without past roles that could overshadow such an iconic character, like Lord Ram.

Despite his reservations, Shiv acknowledged Ranbir's acting skills, speculating that the casting decision likely aimed for a marketing advantage. He commented, "We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor...it's better to take a new face for such characters." Regardless of personal opinions, Sagar reminded that the ultimate judgment lies with the audience.