Ace Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam Aims High at Fourth Asian Games

As Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam gears up for her fourth Asian Games appearance, she brings with her the wealth of experience garnered from three medal-winning campaigns. However, this time, her focus is keenly set on leading a rejuvenated women's team while ensuring her meticulous preparation is on point, as per an official statement.

Vennam emphasized the significance of relentless preparation. "We are working really hard, ensuring everything from equipment to personal readiness is impeccable," she expressed. While archery might not seem as physically taxing as other sports, it demands immense technique, control, and mental fortitude, which Vennam identifies as the core of her challenges on the field.

Despite her impressive track record, Vennam's concentration is unwavering and directed toward her present goals. "My focus is on giving my best at the games," she insists. The advent of a new women's squad adds a fresh dynamic to her journey. Prior outings at the World Cup have been pivotal in fostering team harmony and confidence. Vennam views this collective experience as a strengthening factor rather than a burden on individual shoulders.