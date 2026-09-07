Ace Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam Aims High at Fourth Asian Games

Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam prepares for her fourth Asian Games with her focus on a new women's team and meticulous preparation. Despite past successes, her sights are set firmly on the upcoming competition, prioritizing teamwork and personal performance as she aims for further glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:13 IST
Ace Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam Aims High at Fourth Asian Games
Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Photo: IIS) . Image Credit: ANI

As Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam gears up for her fourth Asian Games appearance, she brings with her the wealth of experience garnered from three medal-winning campaigns. However, this time, her focus is keenly set on leading a rejuvenated women's team while ensuring her meticulous preparation is on point, as per an official statement.

Vennam emphasized the significance of relentless preparation. "We are working really hard, ensuring everything from equipment to personal readiness is impeccable," she expressed. While archery might not seem as physically taxing as other sports, it demands immense technique, control, and mental fortitude, which Vennam identifies as the core of her challenges on the field.

Despite her impressive track record, Vennam's concentration is unwavering and directed toward her present goals. "My focus is on giving my best at the games," she insists. The advent of a new women's squad adds a fresh dynamic to her journey. Prior outings at the World Cup have been pivotal in fostering team harmony and confidence. Vennam views this collective experience as a strengthening factor rather than a burden on individual shoulders.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

Local Carbon Falls, Neighbouring Pollution Rises: Truth About China’s Green Tax

Satellites Track Changing Water Story Across Egypt’s Dry Coast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026