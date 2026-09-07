Gujarat to Host 72nd National Film Awards with Stellar Wins

The 72nd National Film Awards, traditionally held in New Delhi, will take place in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22. Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor accolades, and 'Article 370' wins Best Feature Film. Other honorees include 'Bhangaar' and 'Ram-Nami' in this celebrated cinematic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:39 IST
Gujarat to Host 72nd National Film Awards with Stellar Wins
National Film Awards (Image source:X/@nfdcindia). Image Credit: ANI

The 72nd edition of the National Film Awards is set to break tradition by being held in Kevadia, Gujarat, rather than the usual location of the national capital. Scheduled for September 22, the awards ceremony promises to be a significant event in the Indian cinema calendar. Details surrounding the event remain forthcoming, but anticipation is already high.

This year, the Best Actor in a Leading Role award will be shared by Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty for their roles in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bramayugam', respectively. Kartik expressed his gratitude on Instagram, reflecting on his journey and sharing his excitement about the honor. His heartfelt post touched on achieving a dream and the indescribable emotions that come with it.

At the ceremony's announcement in July, 'Article 370' was declared the Best Feature Film, while 'Bhangaar' and 'Ram-Nami' took home accolades for Best Non-Feature Film and Best Documentary, respectively. The awards, highlighted by the presence of prominent jury members like Jayaraj and Aseem Sinha, are a testament to the diverse and rich landscape of Indian cinema, celebrating excellence across multiple categories.

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