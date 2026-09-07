Rural Areas Grapple with Rise in Gang Violence
Haitian armed gangs are increasingly pushing from Port-au-Prince into rural areas, adopting hit-and-run tactics including kidnappings and cattle theft. This shift poses a significant threat beyond urban centers, while security and political focus remains on the capital, according to a recent report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
Haiti's armed gangs are no longer confined to the capital of Port-au-Prince and are increasingly moving into rural areas, according to a report released on Monday.
These gangs have adopted hit-and-run tactics, employing kidnappings, cattle theft, and roadblocks, while security efforts and political focus remain concentrated on the capital.
The report from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime's Haiti Observatory indicates that this is not merely an extension of urban activity but a significant threat to the countryside.
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