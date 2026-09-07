Rural Areas Grapple with Rise in Gang Violence

Haiti's armed gangs are no longer confined to the capital of Port-au-Prince and are increasingly moving into rural areas, according to a report released on Monday.

These gangs have adopted hit-and-run tactics, employing kidnappings, cattle theft, and roadblocks, while security efforts and political focus remain concentrated on the capital.

The report from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime's Haiti Observatory indicates that this is not merely an extension of urban activity but a significant threat to the countryside.