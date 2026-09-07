Tragedy at Satya Niketan: Building Collapse Sparks Arrests, Policy Overhaul
A five-storey building collapse in South Campus's Satya Niketan led to multiple arrests, including the building owner. Seven lives were lost, prompting a swift governmental response. Delhi authorities conducted high-level meetings to address safety regulations, urban development, and accountability, aiming for comprehensive policy reform and immediate action against negligent officials.
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In the aftermath of a devastating building collapse in South Campus’s Satya Niketan area that claimed seven lives, authorities have made significant arrests, including that of the property owner and her family. The tragedy has prompted urgent discussions and policy shifts in building safety and urban development across Delhi.
The arrested individuals include property owner Urmila Gupta, her husband Hariram Gupta, a retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and their son. Police are seeking additional suspects, including PG operators and contractors involved in the property’s management. Thirteen people were rescued from the debris, with four still hospitalized.
In light of the tragedy, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh has chaired a review meeting, urging the establishment of clear measures to prevent such incidents. Proposals include mandatory building audits and possible repurposing of public housing for student accommodation. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken decisive action, suspending officials and calling for stringent enforcement on illegal constructions.
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