US Open Quarter-Finals: An All-American Affair

The current sports summary focuses on the US Open's quarter-final battles, featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton. The US Women's Basketball team edges past Italy in the World Cup, while the NFL prolongs Roger Goodell's tenure to 2030. Shohei Ohtani's return and upcoming NFL season also feature prominently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:30 IST
US Open Quarter-Finals: An All-American Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open's thrilling quarter-finals kick off, promising exciting matchups as Carlos Alcaraz faces home favorite Ben Shelton. Aryna Sabalenka continues her quest for another title, while American hopefuls Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula compete in all-American duels.

In basketball, the U.S. women's team narrowly defeated Italy at the FIBA Women's World Cup, signaling the rising competitiveness of women's basketball. Despite facing their lowest scoring game in 42 years, the U.S. emerged victorious and secured a quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, the NFL announced a four-year extension for commissioner Roger Goodell, ensuring his leadership until the 2030 season. NFL fans also anticipate an unpredictable season opener on Wednesday, marked by a Super Bowl rematch and international games.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

More Screens, Smaller Gains? Mathematics Learning Needs More Than Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026