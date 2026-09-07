US Open Quarter-Finals: An All-American Affair
The current sports summary focuses on the US Open's quarter-final battles, featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton. The US Women's Basketball team edges past Italy in the World Cup, while the NFL prolongs Roger Goodell's tenure to 2030. Shohei Ohtani's return and upcoming NFL season also feature prominently.
The U.S. Open's thrilling quarter-finals kick off, promising exciting matchups as Carlos Alcaraz faces home favorite Ben Shelton. Aryna Sabalenka continues her quest for another title, while American hopefuls Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula compete in all-American duels.
In basketball, the U.S. women's team narrowly defeated Italy at the FIBA Women's World Cup, signaling the rising competitiveness of women's basketball. Despite facing their lowest scoring game in 42 years, the U.S. emerged victorious and secured a quarter-final spot.
Meanwhile, the NFL announced a four-year extension for commissioner Roger Goodell, ensuring his leadership until the 2030 season. NFL fans also anticipate an unpredictable season opener on Wednesday, marked by a Super Bowl rematch and international games.
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