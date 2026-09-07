Tragedy on the Tarmac: Amazon Prime Air Crash at Miami Airport

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will provide updates today at a 4 p.m. EDT briefing regarding the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's diagonal runway around 2 p.m. EDT, striking vehicles and resulting in five fatalities and five injuries, with three critical cases. Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah reported the trapping of individuals in the wreckage, while over 60 rescue units responded. A fuel leak from the aircraft was still being addressed by emergency personnel.

With flights initially halted, operations resumed Sunday evening, though the accident continues to impact travel. By noon Monday, inbound flights were delayed by more than five hours and 232 flights canceled, noted FlightAware. The Boeing 767-300 freighter had previously served as a passenger jet until 2015.