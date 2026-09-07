Minister Sood Slams Past Governments Over Delhi Building Collapse

In a strong critique of previous administrations, Delhi's Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood blamed past governments for the negligence and mismanagement leading to the Satya Niketan building collapse. Sood accused the Congress and AAP of failing to implement necessary reforms and regulations, especially concerning PG accommodations near educational institutions.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the current government, Sood stated that they have been making strides in governance over the past year and a half. He emphasized the dual task of delivering good governance while rectifying years of neglect under previous regimes. The minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to families affected by the tragedy.

Addressing corrective measures, Sood assured that swift action is underway to safeguard student accommodations. He revealed that the government is formulating laws to regulate PG housing, pledging they will soon be enacted. Additionally, a comprehensive bill is being drafted to address rent control, food standards, and local business regulations.

Highlighting accountability, Sood announced the suspension of high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, for negligence. This move underscores the administration's commitment to reforming the system with a focus on safety and governance. "Reforms in the system. Safety first. Accountability first. Delhi first," he affirmed.