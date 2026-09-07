From Manga to Silver Screen: Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Look Back'

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda brings Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga 'Look Back' to life in a live-action adaptation. The film explores themes of friendship and ambition as it follows two schoolgirls passionate about drawing manga. The story reflects the profound influence of manga on global media and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:40 IST
From Manga to Silver Screen: Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Look Back'

Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda has transformed a beloved manga into cinematic art in his latest project, 'Look Back.' Inspired by a chance discovery of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kore-eda saw this as a perfect opportunity to express his appreciation through film.

'Look Back,' set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, navigates the intricate themes of friendship and ambition. The story follows two schoolgirls united by their love for manga, only to face life's diverging paths as they step into adulthood. Kore-eda seamlessly captures the intricate creative process behind manga and its evolution into a global industry.

The filmmaker aims to depict the changing sounds of artistic expression, from tentative pen scratches to digital taps, reflecting the characters' growth. The film features actors who underwent extensive manga drawing training, adding authenticity to this live-action adaptation, now vying for Venice's prestigious Golden Lion award.

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