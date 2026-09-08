Sushmitha Konidela Joins Sri Durga Temple Board as Special Invitee
Sushmitha Konidela, daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is appointed as a Special Invitee to the Trust Board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple in Vijayawada. Tasked with advising the board, her role includes administrative assistance during major festivals. The appointment was formalized by Andhra Pradesh's Endowments Department.
The Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department has officially appointed Sushmitha Konidela, daughter of famed Megastar Chiranjeevi, as a Special Invitee to the Trust Board of the prominent Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam located atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.
The announcement was made through an official government memorandum by K Kanna Babu, Secretary to Government (FAC). As part of her newly designated responsibilities, Sushmitha Konidela is expected to provide strategic advice to the Executive Officer and Trust Board and aid the temple administration during major festivals and fairs.
The Revenue (Vigilance-VII) Department released the memorandum on September 7, 2026, solidifying her role as Special Invitee. This addition to the Trust Board aims to leverage her experience for effective temple management, as affirmed by the Commissioner of the Endowments Department in Vijayawada.