EU Critical Mineral Projects in Jeopardy Amid Funding Struggles

The EU's critical mineral projects are facing funding challenges, threatening the bloc's independence from China for essential resources. Despite the EU's efforts to facilitate financing, strategic projects struggle with liquidity issues, contrasting with the U.S.'s substantial funding in mineral deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:31 IST
EU Critical Mineral Projects in Jeopardy Amid Funding Struggles

The developers of critical mineral projects supported by the European Union are urgently seeking additional funding, as their liquidity issues threaten to jeopardize several initiatives, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The EU selected a total of 60 mineral projects, marking a strategic move to reduce dependence on China following its export controls on vital minerals needed for the energy transition. However, many projects face acute financial pressures, slowing down their progress.

The EU has initiated a framework to deploy €1.7 billion for strategic projects, yet challenges remain. As the funding gap continues, stakeholders warn of missed opportunities in Europe's drive to bolster its mineral supply, critical for sectors like AI and electric vehicles.

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