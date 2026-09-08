EU Critical Mineral Projects in Jeopardy Amid Funding Struggles

The developers of critical mineral projects supported by the European Union are urgently seeking additional funding, as their liquidity issues threaten to jeopardize several initiatives, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The EU selected a total of 60 mineral projects, marking a strategic move to reduce dependence on China following its export controls on vital minerals needed for the energy transition. However, many projects face acute financial pressures, slowing down their progress.

The EU has initiated a framework to deploy €1.7 billion for strategic projects, yet challenges remain. As the funding gap continues, stakeholders warn of missed opportunities in Europe's drive to bolster its mineral supply, critical for sectors like AI and electric vehicles.