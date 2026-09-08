Supreme Court Halts Assam's Teacher Appointments Amid Constitutional Challenge

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted Assam's teacher appointments under the provincialisation scheme, pending legal examination. The court's decision follows a PIL challenging the scheme’s constitutional validity, citing concerns over fairness, required qualifications, and violations of constitutional articles regarding equality and competitive recruitment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:31 IST
Supreme Court Halts Assam's Teacher Appointments Amid Constitutional Challenge
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a temporary suspension on the Assam government’s efforts to appoint or absorb teachers under the state's provincialisation scheme. This halt comes as the Court reviews a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the constitutionality of the scheme.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought responses from the Centre and the Assam government. The PIL, filed by Rajesh Chauhan and Madhab Mukunda Pujar, argues that the scheme unconstitutionally allows teachers to join government service without competitive recruitment, allegedly violating Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The interim court order affects appointments under several legal frameworks, including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and the National Council for Teacher Education Act. The petitioners demand transparency in recruitment, asserting that future appointments should respect constitutional obligations and central education laws.

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