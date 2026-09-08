Heist on the Riviera: Renoir Masterpieces Stolen

In a brazen act of art theft, two Renoir paintings were stolen from Cagnes-sur-Mer's museum on the French Riviera early Tuesday morning.

The thieves breached a garden fence, pilfering the masterpieces before abandoning others as police pursued.

Renoir's works are valued highly, fetching millions at auctions. The stolen paintings, "Madame Colonna Romano" and "Young Woman at the Well," were on loan from the Orsay Museum. Recently, European culture sites report increased thefts, prompting calls for tighter security.