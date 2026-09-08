Brazen Heist at Renoir Museum Shakes French Riviera

In a daring heist early Tuesday morning, thieves targeted the Renoir Museum on the French Riviera, making off with three paintings. The local mayor, Bryan Masson, revealed the incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. when the culprits broke into the museum premises.

The authorities engaged in a pursuit when they discovered the criminals. During the chase, the thieves dropped one painting but successfully escaped with the other three. Mayor Masson expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting its impact on the historical and cultural heritage of Cagnes-sur-Mer.

The Renoir Museum, established in 1960 in the former mansion of Pierre-Auguste Renoir, houses valuable artifacts, including 13 of Renoir's own paintings. Europol reports an increase in violent art thefts across Europe, often perpetrated by opportunists recruited via social media. This theft echoes a notable previous heist at the Louvre Museum.