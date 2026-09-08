Poczobut Returns: A Courageous Journey Amidst Political Tensions

Andrzej Poczobut, a Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist, returned to Belarus on a visit after being released from prison in a Belarusian-Polish prisoner exchange, reported a Polish newspaper on Tuesday. Poczobut, known for his advocacy for the Polish minority in Belarus, had been imprisoned on charges of inciting ethnic hatred.

Poczobut's return signifies his determination despite the risk involved. He crossed the Polish-Belarusian border intending to meet his family and colleagues from the Union of Poles in Belarus. In an interview, he expressed apprehension about the trip but emphasized not letting fear dictate his actions.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an exiled Belarusian opposition leader, deemed Poczobut's return as exceptionally brave. She highlighted the ongoing repression in Belarus, asserting that arrests and intimidation persist under President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.