Strategic Naval Alliance: Poland and Norway Join Forces

Poland’s WB Group and Norway’s Kongsberg have formed a strategic partnership to develop naval drones. This collaboration was formalized during the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce. The agreement highlights an emphasis on enhancing maritime capabilities through innovative technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:32 IST
Strategic Naval Alliance: Poland and Norway Join Forces

In a significant move towards bolstering maritime security, Poland's WB Group has signed a collaborative agreement with Norway's Kongsberg. The focus of this partnership is to enhance naval drone technology.

The agreement was signed during the International Defence Industry Exhibition, highlighting the importance of technological innovation in naval defense.

This development represents a strategic step for both nations in their quest to improve coastal and offshore security capabilities with advanced drone technology.

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