‘Hanuman Ansh’: A Spiritual Phenomenon Reaches New Heights

The entire team of 'Hanuman Ansh,' led by director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, made headlines as they met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The meeting underscored the film's national acclaim and the team's gratitude toward the UP CM for his support.

Pictures from the meeting show the film's team enjoying widespread praise both online and from various audiences, including celebrities. This rendezvous happens in the wake of 'Hanuman Ansh' taking the internet by storm and marking its presence in the cultural milieu.

The film earlier received accolades from Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who attended a special screening and deemed it a 'must-watch' spiritual film. Following the screening, Dhami announced that the movie would be tax-free in the state, highlighting its connection to Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, 'Hanuman Ansh' delves into the life of Neeb Karori Baba, also known as Maharaj ji. The spiritual leader, considered an incarnation of Lord Hanuman, was celebrated for teaching love, devotion, and service. The film captures an enduring journey of faith and the essence of Bharat's spiritual heritage, echoing a timeless message: 'love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram'.

Positioned against the backdrop of a modest budget, 'Hanuman Ansh' has defied expectations by soaring at the box office. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh hails it as 'the biggest success story of 2026.' The film is slated for an international release on September 11, 2026.