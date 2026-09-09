A Royal Farewell: Norway Bids Adieu to King Harald V

Norway paid its final respects to King Harald V on Wednesday, culminating 13 days of national mourning following his demise at 89. Known for his reformist stance, Harald spent over three decades leading the nation, emerging from his father's shadow as a beloved sovereign. His death comes during turbulent times for the Norwegian royal family.

The funeral proceedings began with a foot procession from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral, at midday, backed by cannon fire from Akershus fortress. Among global attendees were Britain's Prince William and Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino, underlining King Harald's international significance.

Notable guests included Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reflecting the occasion’s political dimension. Meanwhile, Queen Mette-Marit attended despite health constraints, traveling with Queen Sonja. Marius Borg Hoiby, amidst personal controversies, was a pall-bearer. As the national mourning concluded, widespread respect for King Harald was evident, underscored by a new poll showing strong support for Norway's monarchy.