The Global Impact and Success of 'The Polygamist'

The Zulu-language film "The Polygamist" has become a global sensation, stimulating several upcoming Netflix series and films from South Africa, company officials announced. At an event highlighting a decade of Netflix in South Africa, sequels to hit series such as "Blood Legacy" and new reality shows were unveiled.

Ben Amadasun, Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Netflix, revealed that over 300 South African titles have been broadcast since 2016, creating 8,000 jobs. "The Polygamist" was a particular triumph, making Netflix's top 10 in 62 countries for seven weeks with nearly 28 million views since June.

The film follows the story of Jonasi Gomora, a banking executive with a life of deception and polygamy. Exploring themes of family dynamics and patriarchal challenges, it resonates across cultures. Actor S'dumo Mtshali highlights Gomora's symbolic representation of leaders across times, while executive producer Zuma-Ncube emphasizes its universal and authentic appeal.