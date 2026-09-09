All Blacks Look to Regain Discipline in Crucial Test Against Springboks

New Zealand's rugby team, the All Blacks, have been urged to improve their discipline ahead of the decisive fourth test against South Africa. They conceded a penalty try and 12 penalties leading to their 29-24 loss in Johannesburg. The focus now is on reducing errors and winning the series finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:22 IST
All Blacks Look to Regain Discipline in Crucial Test Against Springboks
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As the All Blacks prepare for the fourth and final test against South Africa, they face a pressing need to tighten their discipline, according to forward Wallace Sititi. New Zealand's Saturday defeat in Johannesburg highlighted penalty issues, including a penalty try and a key yellow card for Ruben Love.

"Anywhere you give away penalties, it's always an issue," Sititi stated during a press conference in Washington, D.C. The team is focusing on reducing costly mistakes as they head into the series finale in Baltimore, trailing 2-1 in 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' series.

Coach Dave Rennie emphasized improving defense against set-piece tries, a key focus after their recent loss. With key players like Ardie Savea sidelined due to injury, Sititi has stepped up, urging the team to transform their disappointment into determination for the crucial upcoming match.

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