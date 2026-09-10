Jean Smart's Emmy Sweep and the Unpredictable Race for Comedy Gold

At the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, excitement surrounds the potential historic win by Jean Smart, star of 'Hacks,' who could dominate the Best Comedy Actress category for every season of the show's run.

With tension in Hollywood over production cutbacks and the rise of technologies like artificial intelligence, the awards provide a moment of celebration amid industry uncertainties. A notable shift sees Mariska Hargitay hosting, breaking the tradition of a comedian emcee.

Meanwhile, in an unpredictable season, Apple's 'Widow's Bay' emerges as a strong contender, challenging traditional frontrunners and igniting excitement within the industry.