Tragedy Strikes: Dnipro Under Fire

Russian attacks on Dnipro, a southeastern Ukrainian city, have targeted a business owned by agribusiness giant Bunge. The assault resulted in two deaths and five injuries, as reported by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Mayor Borys Filatov confirmed the impact on the global food company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Dnipro Under Fire
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In a devastating blow to Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro, Russian forces launched an attack that targeted a business associated with the global agribusiness entity Bunge.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha confirmed the tragic loss of two lives and reported five injuries resulting from the strikes, which significantly damaged the local food business.

Dnipro's mayor, Borys Filatov, explicitly identified the affected company as Bunge, highlighting the broader impact of the conflict on international food and agribusiness sectors.

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