In a devastating blow to Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro, Russian forces launched an attack that targeted a business associated with the global agribusiness entity Bunge.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha confirmed the tragic loss of two lives and reported five injuries resulting from the strikes, which significantly damaged the local food business.

Dnipro's mayor, Borys Filatov, explicitly identified the affected company as Bunge, highlighting the broader impact of the conflict on international food and agribusiness sectors.