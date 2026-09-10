Stock Futures Decline as Producer Prices Rise in August

The market felt the pressure on Thursday as futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq took a downturn following the release of August's producer prices data.

The Labor Department's report indicated a 5.4% annual increase in the Producer Price Index, slightly above the anticipated 5.3%. On a monthly basis, prices saw a consistent rise of 0.4% as expected.

By 8:34 a.m. ET, the market responded with the Dow E-minis decreasing by 152 points, or 0.29%, while the S&P 500 E-minis fell by 36.25 points, or 0.47%. The Nasdaq 100 E-minis also reported a significant drop of 325 points, or 1.1%, highlighting investor apprehensions.