Stock Futures Decline as Producer Prices Rise in August
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell following August's Producer Price Index report, which indicated a 5.4% annual increase. Monthly figures were stable at 0.4%. Early trading saw Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures decline by 0.29%, 0.47%, and 1.1% respectively, reflecting market concerns.
The market felt the pressure on Thursday as futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq took a downturn following the release of August's producer prices data.
The Labor Department's report indicated a 5.4% annual increase in the Producer Price Index, slightly above the anticipated 5.3%. On a monthly basis, prices saw a consistent rise of 0.4% as expected.
By 8:34 a.m. ET, the market responded with the Dow E-minis decreasing by 152 points, or 0.29%, while the S&P 500 E-minis fell by 36.25 points, or 0.47%. The Nasdaq 100 E-minis also reported a significant drop of 325 points, or 1.1%, highlighting investor apprehensions.