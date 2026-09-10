Stock Futures Decline as Producer Prices Rise in August

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell following August's Producer Price Index report, which indicated a 5.4% annual increase. Monthly figures were stable at 0.4%. Early trading saw Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures decline by 0.29%, 0.47%, and 1.1% respectively, reflecting market concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:08 IST
Stock Futures Decline as Producer Prices Rise in August
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The market felt the pressure on Thursday as futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq took a downturn following the release of August's producer prices data.

The Labor Department's report indicated a 5.4% annual increase in the Producer Price Index, slightly above the anticipated 5.3%. On a monthly basis, prices saw a consistent rise of 0.4% as expected.

By 8:34 a.m. ET, the market responded with the Dow E-minis decreasing by 152 points, or 0.29%, while the S&P 500 E-minis fell by 36.25 points, or 0.47%. The Nasdaq 100 E-minis also reported a significant drop of 325 points, or 1.1%, highlighting investor apprehensions.

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