NAZA: A Documentary Unveils the Reality of Civilian Casualties in Gaza

A groundbreaking documentary titled "NAZA" was recently unveiled at the Venice Film Festival, casting a critical eye on Israeli military operations in Gaza. Directed by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, it contends that civilian casualties were an integral part of military targeting strategies.

The film draws on anonymous testimonies from Israeli intelligence officers and soldiers who describe an AI-assisted system that allegedly targets civilians in areas perceived as safe, such as homes and aid centers. With a focus on Israeli military terms and practices, the documentary seeks to challenge official accounts of the conflict.

Despite Israeli claims of minimising civilian harm, the documentary paints a contrasting picture, echoing historical dehumanisation patterns, even drawing parallels with the Holocaust. 'NAZA' stands as a powerful call for accountability, urging US and EU intervention to ensure justice for the lives lost.