Bihar Ensures Timely Pension Delivery via DBT: A Commitment to Social Security

In a strategic move to ensure timely delivery of benefits, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has declared that the pension amount under the state's social security schemes will be deposited into beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer on the 10th day of each month. Speaking at a significant event in Munger's Haveli Kharagpur, Choudhary disclosed the disbursement of Rs 1,233.87 crore as the pension for August 2026, benefiting 105.68 lakh people at Rs 1,100 per beneficiary.

This initiative sees the inclusion of 98,896 new beneficiaries in the social security pension scheme, reflecting the state government's dedication to deliver benefits devoid of discrimination. Asserting the administration's objective, Choudhary stated, "Ensuring the timely deposit of pensions into the beneficiaries' accounts is our utmost priority," emphasizing equal access to support regardless of caste, religion, or other distinctions.

The event also marked the commencement of significant infrastructure projects, including widening a stretch of National Highway-333 to enhance connectivity in Munger and neighboring regions. Furthermore, Choudhary elaborated on plans to negotiate water rights within the Farakka Water Agreement and initiatives to develop tourism and healthcare across Bihar, underscoring the state's vision for comprehensive growth and welfare.