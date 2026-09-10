Shareholder Calls for Novartis Board Overhaul Amid Acquisition Struggles

David Samra, a major shareholder, demands a shake-up of Novartis' board to enhance oversight following record share price declines. The Swiss drugmaker faced setbacks from poorly performing acquisitions, prompting calls for improved corporate governance and a board overhaul. Despite recent challenges, CEO Vas Narasimhan is not seen as responsible for the losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:13 IST
Shareholder Calls for Novartis Board Overhaul Amid Acquisition Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A prominent shareholder is urging a shake-up of Novartis AG's board, following a significant drop in share value after consecutive trial failures. David Samra, managing director at Artisan Partners, criticized the board's handling of acquisitions and called for chairman Giovanni Caforio to implement changes.

Samra suggests augmenting leadership at the board level, emphasizing the need for a more adept team to negotiate deals, as recent acquisitions have been unconvincing. Despite the challenges, he refrained from blaming CEO Vas Narasimhan, who has steered a substantial share price increase during his tenure.

The call for change comes after a muscle-wasting disorder drug flopped in trials, costing Novartis billions in market value. While concerns mount over the company's M&A strategy, Novartis maintains optimistic financial guidance, emphasizing its robust drug pipeline and shareholder-friendly capital allocation.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026