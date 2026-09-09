Dangal TV and Flipkart Forge Pioneering Content-to-Commerce Collaboration
Enterr10's Dangal TV partners with Flipkart to revolutionize content-to-commerce in India, integrating shopping experiences within the popular Hindi drama 'Rimjhim'. This unprecedented collaboration allows viewers to shop in real-time during episodes, merging entertainment with e-commerce on platforms like YouTube, showcasing a seamless blend of storytelling, discovery, and commerce.
In an innovative move that could reshape India's entertainment and e-commerce landscape, Dangal TV, the flagship channel of Enterr10 TV Network, has teamed up with retail giant Flipkart. This strategic partnership aims to create a unique content-to-commerce experience, integrating shopping seamlessly into the narrative of the hit Hindi drama 'Rimjhim'.
The collaboration sees Fashion, Beauty, and Home products from Flipkart naturally incorporated within the show's storyline, allowing viewers to directly interact with products featured in the episodes. This initiative offers audiences a fluid transition from content discovery to product exploration, promoting an immersive shopping experience alongside entertainment.
For Flipkart, this alliance signifies a significant evolution in shaping digital commerce in India. By embedding its extensive product catalog into familiar entertainment contexts, Flipkart opens new avenues for consumers to discover and purchase items in real-time. Starcom India, instrumental in realizing this venture, has crafted a strategic framework bringing together storytelling, audience engagement, and commercial opportunity.