Dangal TV and Flipkart Forge Pioneering Content-to-Commerce Collaboration

Enterr10's Dangal TV partners with Flipkart to revolutionize content-to-commerce in India, integrating shopping experiences within the popular Hindi drama 'Rimjhim'. This unprecedented collaboration allows viewers to shop in real-time during episodes, merging entertainment with e-commerce on platforms like YouTube, showcasing a seamless blend of storytelling, discovery, and commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:30 IST
Dangal TV and Flipkart Forge Pioneering Content-to-Commerce Collaboration
From Screen to Cart: Dangal TV, Flipkart and Starcom Bring a First-of-Its-Kind Content-to-Commerce Experience to Rimjhim. Image Credit: ANI

In an innovative move that could reshape India's entertainment and e-commerce landscape, Dangal TV, the flagship channel of Enterr10 TV Network, has teamed up with retail giant Flipkart. This strategic partnership aims to create a unique content-to-commerce experience, integrating shopping seamlessly into the narrative of the hit Hindi drama 'Rimjhim'.

The collaboration sees Fashion, Beauty, and Home products from Flipkart naturally incorporated within the show's storyline, allowing viewers to directly interact with products featured in the episodes. This initiative offers audiences a fluid transition from content discovery to product exploration, promoting an immersive shopping experience alongside entertainment.

For Flipkart, this alliance signifies a significant evolution in shaping digital commerce in India. By embedding its extensive product catalog into familiar entertainment contexts, Flipkart opens new avenues for consumers to discover and purchase items in real-time. Starcom India, instrumental in realizing this venture, has crafted a strategic framework bringing together storytelling, audience engagement, and commercial opportunity.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026