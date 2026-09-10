FCC Threats: Kimmel's Interview with Candidate Moves to YouTube

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel announced his interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will air on YouTube due to FCC regulations. The Republican-led FCC no longer considers talk shows as bona fide news, enforcing equal airtime rules. Kimmel criticized this change, comparing it to past interviews with political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:25 IST
FCC Threats: Kimmel's Interview with Candidate Moves to YouTube
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Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his upcoming interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will be broadcasted on YouTube instead of ABC, citing potential repercussions from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This decision follows a January ruling by the Republican-led FCC, which declared that talk shows are no longer exempt from equal airtime requirements for political candidates. Traditionally, programs like Kimmel's have been able to feature politicians without adhering to these regulations.

Kimmel, who has previously interviewed notable figures such as President Donald Trump, criticized the FCC's stance, attributing it to editorial disagreements. ABC and the FCC have not yet commented on the matter.

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