FCC Threats: Kimmel's Interview with Candidate Moves to YouTube

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his upcoming interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will be broadcasted on YouTube instead of ABC, citing potential repercussions from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This decision follows a January ruling by the Republican-led FCC, which declared that talk shows are no longer exempt from equal airtime requirements for political candidates. Traditionally, programs like Kimmel's have been able to feature politicians without adhering to these regulations.

Kimmel, who has previously interviewed notable figures such as President Donald Trump, criticized the FCC's stance, attributing it to editorial disagreements. ABC and the FCC have not yet commented on the matter.