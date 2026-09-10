Revolutionizing Finance: Tokenization's Trillion-Dollar Potential Unveiled

At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, former UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani predicted that USD 19 trillion in assets could be tokenized in coming years. With increasing global regulatory interest, tokenization is seeing significant advances. Current initiatives explore applications across diverse asset classes, aiming for a scalable, secure digital future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:01 IST
Revolutionizing Finance: Tokenization's Trillion-Dollar Potential Unveiled
Nandan Nilekani, Former UIDAI Chairman and Infosys co-founder (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, former UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani highlighted the burgeoning potential of asset tokenization, forecasting its growth to USD 19 trillion in value within the next seven to eight years. This digital revolution, Nilekani noted, is driven by increasing adoption across financial markets and diverse asset classes.

Nilekani pointed to significant activity within the tokenization sector, noting the involvement of key regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. As financial institutions worldwide experiment with tokenization, the technology has emerged as a focal point for innovation.

Currently, approximately USD 600 billion in assets exist as tokens, predominantly in the form of stablecoins. Yet, future expectations for tokenized assets are enormous, with Nilekani highlighting several live pilots exploring the tokenization of dairy assets, warehouse receipts, and asset securitization. These pilots aim to demonstrate a versatile technological framework applicable to various asset types.

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