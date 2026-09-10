Revolutionizing Finance: Tokenization's Trillion-Dollar Potential Unveiled

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, former UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani highlighted the burgeoning potential of asset tokenization, forecasting its growth to USD 19 trillion in value within the next seven to eight years. This digital revolution, Nilekani noted, is driven by increasing adoption across financial markets and diverse asset classes.

Nilekani pointed to significant activity within the tokenization sector, noting the involvement of key regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. As financial institutions worldwide experiment with tokenization, the technology has emerged as a focal point for innovation.

Currently, approximately USD 600 billion in assets exist as tokens, predominantly in the form of stablecoins. Yet, future expectations for tokenized assets are enormous, with Nilekani highlighting several live pilots exploring the tokenization of dairy assets, warehouse receipts, and asset securitization. These pilots aim to demonstrate a versatile technological framework applicable to various asset types.