Turmoil at the Top: Edgar Grospiron Steps Down Ahead of 2030 Winter Olympics

Edgar Grospiron, president of the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, has stepped down 18 months into his tenure. His departure comes amid governance issues and follows the resignation of the committee's CEO. An interim presidency will be established as the committee seeks stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:01 IST
Turmoil at the Top: Edgar Grospiron Steps Down Ahead of 2030 Winter Olympics

In a significant shake-up for the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics, Edgar Grospiron has resigned as president of the organizing committee, just 18 months after his appointment. His departure adds to ongoing concerns about the event's governance.

Grospiron, a celebrated Olympian, stepped down following persistent disagreements with stakeholders and previous committee executives. His decision parallels the earlier resignation of chief executive Cyril Linette, who left amid "insurmountable disagreements." Vincent Roberti replaced Linette in May.

Crucial stakeholders, including the French government and regional authorities, expressed loss of trust in Grospiron, leading to his resignation. An interim president will be appointed on September 14 as the committee seeks solutions to regain stability.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
3
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
4
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026