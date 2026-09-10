Turmoil at the Top: Edgar Grospiron Steps Down Ahead of 2030 Winter Olympics

In a significant shake-up for the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics, Edgar Grospiron has resigned as president of the organizing committee, just 18 months after his appointment. His departure adds to ongoing concerns about the event's governance.

Grospiron, a celebrated Olympian, stepped down following persistent disagreements with stakeholders and previous committee executives. His decision parallels the earlier resignation of chief executive Cyril Linette, who left amid "insurmountable disagreements." Vincent Roberti replaced Linette in May.

Crucial stakeholders, including the French government and regional authorities, expressed loss of trust in Grospiron, leading to his resignation. An interim president will be appointed on September 14 as the committee seeks solutions to regain stability.