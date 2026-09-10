India's Tech Renaissance: From Market to Maker

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia underscored India's significant shift from being merely a technology market to a burgeoning technology creator at the Global Fintech Festival. He lauded the nation's transition from a service-based to a product-driven ecosystem, marked by fintech advancements.

Scindia cited India's leading role in digital transactions, with the country processing nearly 49% of global digital payments. He also highlighted the prowess of UPI, managing over 240 billion transactions annually, moving approximately USD 4 trillion.

He praised India's strides in AI and fintech models, crediting the progress to the robust telecom infrastructure developed over 12 years. Scindia engaged in future-focused discussions, emphasizing the vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the collective effort needed from all citizens to realize this goal.

Moreover, Scindia touched on the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, expressing confidence in it generating impactful global ideas. He confirmed that leaders across participating nations would convene in India, with the summit's resolution expected to be passed soon.