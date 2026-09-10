Spain Grants Citizenship to Sahrawis Amid Moroccan Tensions

Spain's lower house has passed legislation granting citizenship to Sahrawis born during Spanish colonial rule of Western Sahara. This move, affecting up to 110,000 people, may strain relations with Morocco. The decision follows Spain's shift in support from a UN-backed referendum to backing Morocco's autonomy proposal for the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:02 IST
Spain Grants Citizenship to Sahrawis Amid Moroccan Tensions

In a significant legislative move, Spain's lower house voted on Thursday to grant citizenship to Sahrawis born when Madrid governed Western Sahara as a colony. This decision, which could affect between 70,000 to 110,000 individuals, comes amid ongoing tensions with Morocco over territorial claims.

The legislation was passed with 168 votes in favor, 31 against, and 145 abstentions. Spain's ruling Socialist Party and its junior coalition partner, Sumar, spearheaded the initiative. Tesh Sidi of Sumar emphasized the restoration of Spanish national identity cards to Sahrawis who once possessed them.

The move follows Spain's controversial shift from supporting a UN-backed referendum to aligning with Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara, a change aimed at easing diplomatic strains with Rabat. Nevertheless, the decision has highlighted the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

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