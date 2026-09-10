BJP Unveils Punjab Anti-Drug Campaign with Multi-Yatra Initiative

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a 12-day campaign against drug abuse in Punjab starting September 18. The initiative involves four simultaneous yatras covering the state's Assembly constituencies. National President Nitin Nabin will lead the campaign, with participation expected from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:02 IST
BJP Unveils Punjab Anti-Drug Campaign with Multi-Yatra Initiative
BJP national president Nitin Nabin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to commence a significant public awareness campaign targeting drug abuse in Punjab, starting September 18. According to reliable sources, this extensive campaign will unfold over approximately 12 days and feature four simultaneous yatras originating from different state regions.

These yatras are strategically planned to cover a extensive number of Assembly constituencies, enhancing the BJP's outreach. The northern region's yatra will start from Lakhanpur/Madhopur in Pathankot, while the Malwa region's yatra will begin at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo.

The third yatra will kick off from the Sri Anandpur Sahib/Fatehgarh Sahib region, and the fourth from the Veer Bhoomi Memorial in Fazilka, near the India-Pakistan border. The primary aim is to canvass all 117 Punjab Assembly constituencies, raising awareness about drug abuse among the populace.

Throughout the campaign, BJP’s publicity vehicles will traverse local villages and areas, disseminating an anti-drug message and facilitating awareness initiatives. The focus is on grassroots engagement and nurturing societal involvement in combating drug abuse.

The BJP intends to galvanize public outreach, prioritizing youth and community interactions. The campaign is slated to foster a wider social movement against drug dependency in Punjab, with the ultimate goal of widespread community participation in mitigating this critical issue. (ANI)

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