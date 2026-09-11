Princess Diana's Iconic 'Revenge Dress' Set for Auction at Sotheby’s

Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress” is poised to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York on December 9, 2026, marking nearly 30 years since its last sale. The stunning black silk gown is anticipated to fetch between $150,000 and $300,000, according to auction estimates reported by CNN.

Christina Stambolian, the Greek designer behind the masterpiece, created a garment that became synonymous with Diana's bold fashion statements. The off-the-shoulder dress is set to be a centerpiece in a historic fashion evening auction, preceding which it will be displayed publicly in London from September 18 to 24, and then exhibited internationally in Hong Kong and Geneva.

The dress gained fame when Diana wore it to a Vanity Fair gala on June 29, 1994, the same night that her then-husband, King Charles III, admitted infidelity in a documentary, as watched by millions. This sartorial choice, notable in an era when black signified royal mourning, was widely seen as Diana’s assertion of confidence and self-expression.

The iconic gown was last sold in 1997, as part of a charity auction where Diana offered 79 dresses to benefit cancer and AIDS causes. The 2026 sale will see a portion of the proceeds dedicated to NHS Lothian Charity, supporting the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Auction officials note the dress transcends its historical moment, representing Princess Diana's enduring legacy of resilience and fashion as a powerful voice for self-expression.