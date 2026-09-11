Spiritual Blessings: Anupriya Nagar Meets Swami Kailashanand Giri After Hanuman Ansh Success

Producer Anupriya Nagar, fresh off the success of Hanuman Ansh, recently visited Swami Kailashanand Giri in Haridwar. The meeting on Wednesday was filled with gratitude, as Nagar sought the spiritual leader's blessings for her future projects.

Nagar shared her happiness and insights from her interaction with Swami Kailashanand, describing the encounter as a divine experience reminiscent of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva's presence. She emphasized the valuable guidance received and the advice to invoke Mahadev and Hanuman Ji during times of fear.

Hanuman Ansh, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, explores the life of Neem Karoli Baba, a figure revered as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. The film launched internationally today, with Hombale Films managing its overseas distribution, aiming to reach audiences worldwide.