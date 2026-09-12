Pipeline Shutdown Disrupts Saudi Energy Sector

The Saudi energy ministry temporarily shut down the crucial East-West oil pipeline following multiple attacks in the Riyadh and Medina regions. The incidents caused injuries, with affected individuals receiving medical treatment, according to state media citing a ministry source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:03 IST
Pipeline Shutdown Disrupts Saudi Energy Sector
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The Saudi energy ministry announced the temporary shutdown of the crucial East-West oil pipeline following multiple attacks on Thursday. The incidents occurred in the Riyadh and Medina regions.

Several individuals sustained injuries and have received necessary medical treatment, according to state media reports. The source of this information is a contact within the Saudi energy ministry.

The attacks and subsequent pipeline closure highlight vulnerabilities in the region's energy infrastructure, raising concerns about security and stability in the oil industry.

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