Siniakova and Townsend's Grand Slam Triumph

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend clinched the U.S. Open women's doubles title by defeating Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery. Their victory marked Siniakova's 12th Grand Slam doubles title and uniquely completed her career Grand Slam with two different partners, solidifying their prominence in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:03 IST
Siniakova and Townsend's Grand Slam Triumph
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Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend achieved a remarkable milestone by capturing the U.S. Open women's doubles title. They overcame a sluggish start to defeat American wildcards Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery, marking a decisive 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory.

The victory secured Siniakova's 12th Grand Slam doubles title, making her the first player to achieve a career Grand Slam with two different partners, previously having done it with Barbora Krejcikova.

Siniakova and Townsend showed resilience by dominating the second set and maintaining their momentum to seal the win. Their latest triumph adds to their impressive record, including past wins at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the French Open.

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